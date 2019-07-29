AZ State Sen. Despaired US Starting To Look Like ‘South American Countries’

Arizona state Sen. Sylvia Allen (R) on Friday addressed her comments despairing how the U.S. is going to look like “South American countries.”

The Phoenix New Times last week published audio of the remarks she made during an Arizona GOP event on July 15.

Citing a UNC professor’s study on demographics, Allen could be heard lamenting about immigrants who don’t assimilate upon arriving in the US.

“Another thing that Dr. Johnson talked about is the ‘Browning of America,'” she said. “That America is fast becoming–we’re going to look like South American countries very quickly.”

Allen apologized via Facebook post on Friday “to anyone who has been hurt by my words.”

“My intent was not to offend the residents of Arizona, but I see the effect was different and I am recognizing that,” she wrote.