Arizona State Sen. And ‘Audit’ Booster Suggests Imprisoning Maricopa County Officials

At least one Arizona state senator wants to jail the Republican-majority board of supervisors in Maricopa County after the county rejected new subpoenas from the Senate for election materials.

“I would have arrested all of these people already if I had the power to do so. I vote to arrest. Arrest and put them in solitary,” State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R) tweeted Monday, after the chair of Maricopa County’s board rejected the new subpoenas.

Rogers kept tweeting. “Patriots activate. They are acting guilty. If it walks like a duck….” she wrote, adding a few minutes later: “I would like to know if we have enough solitary confinement cells in Arizona available for the entire Maricopa Board of Supervisors and the execs at the fraud machine company. We are going to need a lot.”

I would like to know if we have enough solitary confinement cells in Arizona available for the entire Maricopa Board of Supervisors and the execs at the fraud machine company. We are going to need a lot. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 2, 2021

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Two minutes after contemplating solitary confinement again, the state senator wondered, “Should stolen elections be considered treason?”

The Senate’s politicized “audit” of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results — run by a conspiracy-theory-promoting tech contractor with no experience in elections, and now months behind schedule — was slowly drawing to a close when the Senate issued the new subpoenas.

Maricopa County’s election machines and ballots have been returned, but the subpoenas demanded the county’s internet routers, passwords to election machines, and other materials.

Jack Sellers, the chair of the county board of supervisors, told the Senate in response on Monday that the board “has real work to do and little time to entertain this adventure in never-never land.” Dominion Voting Systems, which was also subpoenaed, also rejected the Senate’s demands.

Senate Republicans already tried and failed, in February, to hold the county in contempt. And the county did indicate it was willing to hand over some new material in response to a separate public records request filed by the Senate.

But Rogers — who previously proposed jailing DOJ officials — wasn’t entirely alone in her stance on the subpoenas Monday.

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R), another vocal supporter of the audit, responded to a tweet asking him to “Release the Kraken!!” against Dominion with the tweet, “Stand by.”