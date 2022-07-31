Latest
8 hours ago
Manchin Makes Public Pitch For Sinema To Get Behind Reconciliation Deal
10 hours ago
Biden Feels Well After ‘Rebound Positivity’ For COVID, White House Says
15 hours ago
DOJ’s Jan. 6 Probe Zeroes In On RNC ‘Election Integrity’ Official’s Communications

Arizona House Speaker: I’ll ‘Never Vote Again’ For Trump After Testimony Backlash

WASHINGTON, DC JUNE 21: Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers gives testimony as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds its fourth public hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Jabin Botsford/The Washingt... WASHINGTON, DC JUNE 21: Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers gives testimony as the House Jan. 6 select committee holds its fourth public hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 31, 2022 1:01 p.m.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) on Sunday clarified that he does not plan to vote for former President Trump again if he were to launch a re-election bid in 2024, a month after saying that he would vote for Trump if the former president challenges President Biden in 2024.

Bowers is running in the GOP primary for the Arizona state Senate this week amid backlash from Republicans, following his public testimony before the Jan. 6 Select Committee last month. Bowers is set to face off against Trump-endorsed candidate David Fansworth in the GOP primary. Bowers was also censured by the state GOP earlier this month.

In an interview with ABC News that aired Sunday, Bowers stood by his congressional testimony last month and his refusal to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona. Bowers testified to the Jan. 6 Select Committee about Trump’s attempts to pressure him into tossing out the election results. Bowers detailed his conversations with Trump and his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who demanded that Bowers replace Arizona’s electors with fake ones to falsely declare Trump’s victory in the battleground state.

“The idea of throwing out the election of the president is like, OK, so what part of Jupiter do I get to land on and colonize?” Bowers said.

The former president derided Bowers as a “RINO” (“Republican in name only”) following his congressional testimony. Asked about his thoughts on Trump campaigning against him in his home state, Bowers said he believes the former president lacks courage.

“I have thought at times someone born how he was and raised how he was, he has no idea what a hard life is, and what people have to go through in the real world,” Bowers said. “He has no idea what courage is.”

Bowers also expressed his dismay over Trump’s hold on the GOP, calling state GOP leaders who boost the former president’s false claims of election fraud as people who are ruled by “thuggery and intimidation.”

“So, you know, they, they found a niche, they found a way and it’s fear. And people can use fear, demagogues like to use fears as a weapon. And they weaponize everything,” Bowers said. “That’s not leadership to me to use thuggery.”

Bowers was then asked to clarify where he stands with Trump nowadays.

“My vote will never tarnish his name on a ballot,” Bowers said, adding that he will “never vote for him.”

“But I won’t have to, because I think America’s tired,” Bowers continued. “And there’s absolutely forceful, qualified, morally, defensible, and upright people. And that’s what I want. That’s what I want in my party. And that’s what I want to see.”

Bowers had come under fire last month after saying that he’d still vote for Trump in 2024, following his testimony before the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Bowers, however, walked back his comments in an interview with Deseret News earlier this month. The Arizona House speaker said he is “not inclined to support” Trump.

“I don’t want the choice of having to look at (Trump) again,” Bowers told Deseret News. “I don’t know what I’ll do. But I’m not inclined to support him.”

Watch Bowers’ remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: