Latest
23 mins ago
ThinkProgress Shuts Down After Unsuccessful Search For New Publisher
3 hours ago
Trump Campaign Is Now Selling Markers As Hurricane Dorian Map Saga Stretches On
4 hours ago
House Dems Demand Records On Cost Of Pence’s Ireland Stay At Trump Resort

AZ GOP Vows To Stop Mark Kelly — Husband Of Gabby Giffords — ‘Dead In His Tracks’

By
|
September 6, 2019 1:04 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward promised to stop Mark Kelly — husband of gunshot victim former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) and Senate candidate – “dead in his tracks.”

“Support the Republican Party of Arizona today and, together, we’ll stop gun-grabber Mark Kelly dead in his tracks,” Ward wrote in a fundraising email, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Kelly campaign Communications Director Jacob Peters denounced the comment.

“This dangerous rhetoric has absolutely no place in Arizona and is what’s wrong with our politics,” he told TPM. “Mark Kelly is running for Senate to overcome this type of nasty divisiveness that does nothing for Arizonans.”

The Arizona Republican party did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Kelly, a former astronaut, is challenging Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ).

Giffords was shot in the head in 2011 while holding a constituent meeting in a grocery store parking lot. Six people were killed at the event. Giffords was gravely wounded, immediately underwent surgery and was put into a medically induced coma.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: