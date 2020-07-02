Latest
22 mins ago
Dem Senator Makes Extraordinary Move To Protect Key Impeachment Witness
1 hour ago
He Built a Privately Funded Border Wall. It’s Already at Risk of Falling Down if Not Fixed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 30: speaks during the final day of the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference on May 31, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Some of the biggest names in the Republican Party made appearances at the 2014 Republican Leadership Conference, which hosts 1,500 delegates from across the country through May 31. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Herman Cain Hospitalized For COVID-19 Two Weeks After Attending Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Ari Fleischer Compares Occupied Seattle Protest Zone To Confederacy

By
|
July 2, 2020 3:26 p.m.

Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer compared Seattle’s Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) movement to the Confederacy on Thursday, saying the only feature that differentiated the two was slavery. 

“Frankly, at a time when we’re debating Confederate statues, I don’t know what the difference is between the Confederacy and CHOP, other than slavery,” Fleischer said on Fox News, where he is a contributor. “They are both secessionist movements. What happened in Seattle should be condemned as secessionism.” 

Fleischer, who also said that “mayhem, anarchy will be the order” in places where public officials refuse to stand up to protesters echoes the sentiments of President Trump, who has repeatedly called for law and order in the area and on June 10 tweeted that the protesters were “Domestic Terrorists.”

In a Monday morning tweet, Trump referred to the group as “Seattle looters, Agitators, and Anarchists.”

“They have ZERO respect for Government,” Trump wrote.

Fleischer’s remarks come after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan directed police to clear demonstrators from the sit-in protest follwoing a string of shooting near the area in recent days. CHOP has been operating for weeks following protests against police violence after the police killing of George Floyd over Memorial Day weekend.

The protest zone has been occupied by a mix of peaceful demonstration and violent agitation since the Police Department’s East Precinct station was boarded up and abandoned and residents were left to police themselves.

Durkan has been widely criticized and asked to resign for her handling of the protest zone.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30