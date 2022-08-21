Latest
19 mins ago
Jan. 6 Panel Members Say They’re In Talks With Pence’s Counsel About Testifying
2 hours ago
Schiff: DOJ Concerns With Unsealing Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Are ‘Very Legitimate’
7 hours ago
Book: Giuliani Associate Sought ‘General Pardon’ After Capitol Insurrection

Appeals Court Delays Graham’s Testimony Before Fulton County Grand Jury

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held the press conference to speak out... WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held the press conference to speak out against the Democrats' tax and spending policies. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 21, 2022 12:57 p.m.

A federal appeals court on Sunday delayed Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) testimony before a special grand jury in Fulton County that was initially scheduled for Tuesday, following an appeal by Graham’s lawyers that pushed back at a district court judge’s rejection of a motion to quash his subpoena.

On Sunday, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Graham does not have to comply with the subpoena from the grand jury until his attorneys and Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis outline arguments about what types of questions the GOP senator can be asked in light of constitutional protections he has as a sitting member of Congress.

“This case is remanded to the district court for the limited purpose of allowing the district court to determine whether Appellant is entitled to a partial quashal or modification of the subpoena to appear before the special purpose grand jury based on any protections afforded by the Speech or Debate Clause of the United States Constitution,” the appeals court said in a two-page order.

The appeals court order follows a federal judge’s rejection last week of Graham’s attempt to quash the grand jury’s subpoena. In a 22-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ruled that the Fulton County district attorney demonstrated “extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues related to alleged attempts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2020 elections.” May said there are “considerable areas” of the grand jury’s investigation that are exempt from the protections of the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, an argument that Graham’s lawyers pushed to shield him from having to testify as a sitting member of Congress.

On Friday, Graham’s lawyers appealed May’s ruling, asking the 11th Circuit to issue an emergency stay of May’s order to temporarily block Graham from testifying. The three-judge panel consists of two appointees of former President Trump and one appointee of former President Clinton.

Willis, who is leading the special grand jury’s investigation, previously indicated in court filings that the grand jury is interested in Graham’s calls to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger (R), who refused to do then-President Trump’s bidding of overturning election results in the battleground state. In her subpoena to Graham, the Fulton County district attorney cites at least one phone call where Graham allegedly urged Raffensperger to toss out some legally cast ballots.

When Graham attempted to quash the subpoena last month, his lawyers argued in a motion that his calls to Georgia officials fall under legislative activity and his “fact-finding and oversight responsibility” as the then-Senate Judiciary Committee chair and as a sitting senator, and therefore the Speech or Debate clause protects his activities.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: