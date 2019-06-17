Latest
AOC Hits Back At Trump After He Half-Quotes Her On Twitter

John Lamparski/Getty Images North America
By
June 17, 2019 10:32 am

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hit back at President Donald Trump on Sunday night after he tweeted a partial quote from her “This Week” interview.

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. ‘I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump,'” Trump tweeted. “I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used!”

Except her full sentence was actually “I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we don’t have a presidential candidate that’s fighting for true transformational change in lives of working people in the United States.”

Ocasio-Cortez was discussing potential 2020 endorsements and expressing admiration for Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) progressive policies.

“Mr. President, you’re from Queens,” the congresswoman shot back on Twitter. “You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week.”

“Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more,” she continued.”

Watch Ocasio-Cortez speak below:

