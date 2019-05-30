Unlikely Allies? AOC And Ted Cruz Pledge To Close Lobbyist Revolving Door In Congress

Stop the presses: A conservative hardliner and a Democratic socialist have found something to work on together — through Twitter, no less.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got into a Twitter exchange on Thursday, which resulted in the two lawmakers vowing to work on a bipartisan bill to ban the practice of lawmakers becoming lobbyists after leaving Congress.

It began when Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check. I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.”

If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check. I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress. At minimum there should be a long wait period. https://t.co/xMu9Mwmdm6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2019

Cruz retweeted her, saying “Here’s something I don’t say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC. Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists.”

Then the Republican senator made an offer: “The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?”

“Let’s make a deal,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “If we can agree on a bill with no partisan snuck-in clauses, no poison pills, etc – just a straight, clean ban on members of Congress becoming paid lobbyists – then I’ll co-lead the bill with you.”

“You’re on,” Cruz replied.