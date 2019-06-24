Latest
State Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, makes a point as Texas officials continue to investigate the death of Sandra Bland, who died July 13th in the Waller County jail after a traffic stop near Houston. The hearing at the Texas Capitol drew dozens of legislators and activists wanting answers after Bland's apparent jail suicide.
8 mins ago
GOP Firebrand Leaving State Office: ‘Eight Years Was Enough For George Washington’
47 mins ago
Only Abortion Clinic In Missouri Can Keep Operating Until End Of Week
50 mins ago
McConnell Will Meet 9/11 Responders After Arm-Twisting By Jon Stewart
news

AOC Campaign Fundraises After Steve King Feud: ‘Zero Patience’ For ‘Racists’

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 24, 2019 3:18 pm

After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dissed Rep. Steve King (R-IA) for his suggestion that she visit a Holocaust memorial, her campaign put out a fundraising email about the feud that equated King with “completely certified, card-carrying and flag waving racists.”

“Before making any comment on anti-semitism and racism, Steve King should look in the mirror. Last year, King was stripped of all of his committee assignments after brazenly defending white nationalism — in reality, he should have resigned,” the fundraising email said. “No Republican — especially Steve King — can force this campaign to stop speaking truth to power. We’ve build a movement that will fight for justice in all of its forms.”

The Ocasio-Cortez fundraising email asked supporters to donate $3 to the campaign before the next Federal Election Commission deadline at the end of the month.

“This campaign has absolutely zero patience for completely certified, card-carrying and flag-waving racists,” the email continued. “They thrive off attention — which is why we must starve them of it.”

The back-and-forth with Ocasio-Cortez and King began after King tweeted at the congresswoman, suggesting she accept the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum’s offer to guide her through a visit. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, pointing out that King also met with “fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups” during the same trip.

The freshman congresswoman has been criticized by many on the right for arguing that the immigrant detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border are “concentration camps.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: