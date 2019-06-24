AOC Campaign Fundraises After Steve King Feud: ‘Zero Patience’ For ‘Racists’

After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dissed Rep. Steve King (R-IA) for his suggestion that she visit a Holocaust memorial, her campaign put out a fundraising email about the feud that equated King with “completely certified, card-carrying and flag waving racists.”

“Before making any comment on anti-semitism and racism, Steve King should look in the mirror. Last year, King was stripped of all of his committee assignments after brazenly defending white nationalism — in reality, he should have resigned,” the fundraising email said. “No Republican — especially Steve King — can force this campaign to stop speaking truth to power. We’ve build a movement that will fight for justice in all of its forms.”

The Ocasio-Cortez fundraising email asked supporters to donate $3 to the campaign before the next Federal Election Commission deadline at the end of the month.

“This campaign has absolutely zero patience for completely certified, card-carrying and flag-waving racists,” the email continued. “They thrive off attention — which is why we must starve them of it.”

The back-and-forth with Ocasio-Cortez and King began after King tweeted at the congresswoman, suggesting she accept the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum’s offer to guide her through a visit. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, pointing out that King also met with “fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups” during the same trip.

The last time you went on this trip it was reported that you also met w/ fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups to talk shop. So I’m going to have to decline your invite. But thank you for revealing to all how transparently the far-right manipulates these moments for political gain. https://t.co/TQkaPEESoD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 23, 2019

The freshman congresswoman has been criticized by many on the right for arguing that the immigrant detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border are “concentration camps.”