Anyone Have Dr. Dre Temporarily Shutting Down MTG’s Twitter On Their 2023 Bingo Card?

A cringe video Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted on Twitter was removed and Greene was temporarily locked out of her account after rapper Dr. Dre, also known as Andre Young, took legal action against the Republican for using one of his biggest hits without his permission.

In a cease and desist letter to Greene dated Monday, Dre’s lawyers informed the Georgia lawmaker that she is “wrongfully exploiting” Dre’s work “to promote [her] divisive and hateful political agenda” and demanded that she immediately stop using his music.

The letter was filled with some not-so-subtle digs at Greene and her far-right political ideology.

“Mr. Young has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” the letter read. “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

“We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers,” the letter continued.

The warning from Dre’s lawyers came after Greene posted a video on Monday morning showing herself walking through halls of Congress and … taking a bunch of elevator rides in slow-mo, flexing that she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) elected as House Speaker. All while “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre played in the background.

Last week, in a historic speaker election that took 15 rounds and more than four days to complete, Greene was one of the few MAGA-aligned conservative Freedom Caucus members that supported McCarthy for speaker and stuck with him for every single round. The lawmaker, who not long ago was regularly referred to as the QAnon congresswoman, is clearly trying to make a moment out of her break from her fellow extremist colleagues.

Greene was even praised by Republicans after she reportedly called former President Trump during the voting crisis to try to convince the conservative detractors to vote “present” in the next round of votes, which decreased the threshold of votes McCarthy needed to secure the speakership.

Greene had been supporting McCarthy for months after reportedly securing promises from him that included getting reinstated to her committee assignments. She was stripped of her committee seats in February last year — with support from all Democrats and 11 Republicans — after social media posts resurfaced, showing her embracing a slew of far-right conspiracy theories and making anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim comments.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre said in a statement.

Later that day, a spokesperson for Greene sent a response to Dr. Dre in a statement that they probably believed to be a sick burn.

“While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” Greene said, according to NBC News.