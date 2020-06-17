Anti-Trump Republicans Launch Super PAC To Encourage GOP Voters To Support Biden

Latest
June 17, 2020 9:17 a.m.

Republican operatives who opposed President Donald Trump have launched a super PAC to shore up GOP votes for Trump’s Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Matt Borges, the founder of the “Right Side PAC,” told Axios on Wednesday that his group will reach out to disaffected Republican voters digitally and via phone and mail in crucial swing states, such as North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The PAC also includes Anthony Scaramucci, the White House’s former communications director who served for a mere 10 days before he was ousted.

Borges said he and his cohorts see the upcoming elections as an “opportunity to kind of reset things” in the GOP, fearing that Trump “may set the Republican Party up to be a minority party for a generation” if he gets reelected.

“We’re not trying to become Democrats,” the super PAC leader told Axios, asserting that he “would never” carry out the operation for Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who were Biden’s progressive rivals in the Democratic primary.

Biden has presented himself as a GOP-friendly choice, dodging when asked if he would veto a universal health care bill and even floating in earnest the possibility of choosing a Republican running mate.

“You know, there are some really decent Republicans that are out there still,” the former vice president told voters in late December. “But here’s the problem right now, of the well-known ones: They’ve got to step up.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
