Anti-Immigration Norwegian Lawmaker Nominates Trump For The Nobel Prize, Again

An anti-immigration Norwegian lawmaker who once accused the Norwegian government of conducting what he called a “multicultural experiment” and claimed that the emergence of multiculturalism in Norway would “tear our country apart,” has nominated President Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a four-term member of Norwegian Parliament with a history of slinging anti-Muslim sentiment, submitted Trump’s nomination Wednesday based on the President’s role in brokering an accord between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said of Trump during an interview with Fox News.

The parliamentarian has previously advocated for Norway to take a “forceful position” against Islamization — comparing a hijab in 2010 to a Ku Klux Klan hood —and suggested in 2011 that followers of Islam were by nature more aggressive than Norwegians.

It’s not the first time this happened: Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize once before.

In 2018, he praised Trump for signing an agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The news comes after Trump in April repeatedly misspelled the name of the prize, writing “Noble” in tweets.

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde, told the Associated Press.

Tybring-Gjedde has claimed that he is “not a big Trump supporter,” insisting in his letter that the committee “look at the facts.” The parliamentarian even went so far as to suggest that those receiving the Peace Prize in recent years “have done much less than Donald Trump.”

“For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” Tybring-Gjedde opined.

Trump, too, has made regular attempts to smear his predecessor who received the honor.

Trump tweeted the news early Wednesday, as many of his supporters in Washington lauded the nomination.

President Trump: "I think I'll get a Nobel prize for a lot of things," pic.twitter.com/XPRfWZyYc6 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 23, 2019

In 2019, Trump suggested that “everyone thinks” he deserved the award, yet as he often does when things don’t go his way or appear to favor him, Trump suggested that a snub for the honor was due to the fact that the selection process was rigged, adding that surely he would be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize “for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly.”