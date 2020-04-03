Latest
Foto Claudio Furlan - LaPresse 03 Aprile 2020 Bergamo (Italia) NewsVideochiamate con i parenti per i pazienti Covid che non possono ricevere visite, in un reparto dell'ospedale Papa Giovanni XXIII di BergamoPhoto Claudio Furlan/Lapresse03 Aprile 2020 Bergamo (Italy)Video calls with relatives for Covid patients who cannot receive visits, in a ward of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo
7 mins ago
Europe’s Hospitals Buckle Under The Crush Of Coronavirus
26 mins ago
Boris Johnson Still Has A Fever And Will Remain Isolated After COVID-19 Diagnosis
on June 3, 2011 in Pompano Beach, Florida.
53 mins ago
Over 700,000 Jobs Lost In Early March Amid Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Getting His Own Bobblehead

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks, flanked by US Vice President Mike Pence, during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing... Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks, flanked by US Vice President Mike Pence, during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By CARRIE ANTLFINGER
|
April 3, 2020 9:30 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The United States’ top infectious disease specialist is getting his own bobblehead.

The creation from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee features Dr. Anthony Fauci wearing a suit as he makes a motion showing how the nation needs to “flatten the curve” in the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum in Milwaukee picked Fauci because many people see the plain-speaking expert on the coronavirus as a hero right now, said co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

“He isn’t trying to spin things,” he said. “He isn’t trying to make people happy and tell him what they want to hear. He’s actually telling them, you know, how he sees it as an expert. And I think that’s really what we need him this time.”

Fauci’s face also appears on socks. And a Rochester, New York, shop is selling doughnuts with his face, surrounded by white frosting and topped off with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Sklar said the bobblehead museum plans to donate $5 from every $25 Fauci bobblehead that’s sold to the American Hospital Association, in support of that group’s effort to get masks and other personal protective equipment for health care workers.

“Hopefully it does help a lot of people through the donation and also brings a smile to people’s faces as we all could also use something to smile about right now,” he said.

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. President Donald Trump has called him a star on his administration’s coronavirus task force.

 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: