Another Video Shows Boebert Hurling Islamophobic Slurs At Omar Back In September

Yet another video has resurfaced showing far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) mocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as a terrorist in a xenophobic and anti-Muslim speech.

As she was speaking at an Staten Island Conservative Party dinner in September, Boebert called Omar and fellow Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) “black-hearted, evil women who want to destroy our country.” A recorded livestream of the event posted on Facebook was flagged Tuesday by CNN.

About a minute later, Boebert told the audience about supposedly encountering Omar at an elevator and remarking “Well, lookey there, it’s the Jihad Squad,” the same elevator story the GOP lawmaker would go on to regurgitate during another gathering right before Thanksgiving.

“[Omar] doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running, so we’re good,” Boebert told the chuckling attendees at the September Staten Island event.

Boebert’s remarks, which were first reported by the Staten Island Advance but had largely gone unnoticed until now, had the same story and punchline she gave in a different video that went viral last week and set off a firestorm.

When the November video emerged, Omar tweeted that Boebert’s entire story was made up, and that in reality, “this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol.”

Boebert issued a bogus apology on Friday saying she was sorry if she had “offended” “anyone in the Muslim community” with her comments about Omar, and stated that she would be reaching out to the Democrat’s office.

However, Omar said she hung up on Boebert during that call when the Republican refused to publicly apologize to her.

The Minnesota Democrat demanded that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) take action. The GOP leader has not condemned Boebert, echoing his previous refusal to denounce Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) for posting a violent video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Boebert first referred to Omar as “the Jihad Squad” during the House’s vote on censuring Gosar.