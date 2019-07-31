Another Republican Lawmaker Won’t Seek Reelection

A fifth member of the House Republican caucus is calling it quits.

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX), who was first elected in 2004, is expected to announce his retirement during an event in west Texas on Wednesday, Politico reported.

In the last two weeks, five Republicans have announced their intentions to retire when their term is up, but Conaway is one of the most high profile so far. The Texas lawmaker is currently the top Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and he also holds a seat on the muscular House Intelligence Committee where he’s played a role in the Russia investigation.

Party leadership is reportedly biting their nails over the uptick in retirements. Others who have thrown in the towel thus far: Reps. Paul Mitchell (MI), Pete Olson (TX), Martha Roby (AL) and Rob Bishop (UT).

Additionally, Rep. Greg Gianforte (MT) — who infamously assaulted a Guardian reporter on the eve of his election — is reportedly planning to drop out of his House bid to run for governor. And another House member, Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL), is gunning for Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) seat, bidding against the firebrand Judge Roy Moore, whom the party has deemed too pernicious to win.