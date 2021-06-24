Giuliani’s Son Uses Dad’s Law License Suspension To Boost Long-Shot Bid For NY Gov

Andrew Giuliani, who proclaimed last month that he is “a politician out of the womb” when announcing his long-shot bid for the Republican nomination in New York’s gubernatorial race, painted his father’s suspension from practicing law in the state as a partisan attack.

On Thursday morning, a New York Appellate court slapped Rudy Giuliani with an order suspending his license to practice law in the state as a result of his efforts to delegitimize the election process on behalf of former President Trump. The court stated that “there is uncontroverted evidence” that he “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” in his capacity as a lawyer to Trump and the Trump campaign.

Minutes after news broke of Giuliani’s suspension, his 35-year-old son took to Twitter to post a (unfortunately framed) video decrying the move as a partisan effort connected to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Andrew Giuliani, who mused to the New York Post last month that the possibility of a run against Cuomo would be “one of the epic showdowns in the state’s history,” griped that his father’s law license suspension is unfair, calling the judges behind the order Democrats who are in cahoots with the New York governor.

“All five of them are Democrats, three of them were appointed by Andrew Cuomo,” the younger Giuliani said. “Five to nothing. Ultimately Democrats with zero Republicans on there.”

Without a hint of irony, Giuliani continued complaining about so-called “politicization” of the court system against Trump allies like his father. (Trump shoved through not only a record number of judges to lifelong appointments during his presidency, but he did it at an unprecedented pace — more than lapping his predecessor.)

“Again this is just unbelievable to see just how politicized all of this has become,” Giuliani said. “I am infuriated by all this and any American that believes in an independent justice system — this is going after one of President Trump’s closest allies. That’s exactly what this is. And any American that doesn’t believe that, they are just biased.”

Although Giuliani previously served as a special assistant to Trump, the golfer-turned-White House staffer has little political experience aside from working a few political internships and volunteering for the Trump campaign in 2016.

Despite moonlighting as a pseudo-spokesperson for his father whenever he comes under fire for various Trumpy schemes, Andrew Giuliani appears to not have the endorsement of the former president.

According to the New York Times last month, Trump reportedly told the younger Giuliani that he’s leaning toward supporting Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a hardline conservative and Trump loyalist, in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

However it appears that Andrew Giuliani was still holding out hope for an endorsement from Trump.

“The President has been a friend for a long time and somebody I have been honored to work for. … I think he is going to be very impressed,” Giuliani told the Times.

