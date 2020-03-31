NY Gov. Cuomo Offers Personal Tribute To His Brother After Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) saluted his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, on Tuesday after the reporter revealed that he had come down with COVID-19.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” the CNN host said in a statement. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he added, referring to his wife. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Cuomo stated he would be hosting his program from his basement, where he is quarantined.

During his daily press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Andrew Cuomo paid tribute to his younger brother.

“Now, he is going to be fine,” the governor told reporters. “He’s young, in good shape, strong.”

“Not as strong as he thinks,” he joked. “But he will be fine.”

Cuomo described his brother as a “really sweet, beautiful guy.”

“And he’s my best friend,” the governor said. “My father was always working, so it was always just me and Chris.”