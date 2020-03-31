Latest
NY Gov. Cuomo Offers Personal Tribute To His Brother After Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For COVID-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and Chris Cuomo attend the Tribeca Film Festival on April 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HBO)
By
|
March 31, 2020 12:35 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) saluted his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, on Tuesday after the reporter revealed that he had come down with COVID-19.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” the CNN host said in a statement. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina,” he added, referring to his wife. “That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Cuomo stated he would be hosting his program from his basement, where he is quarantined.

During his daily press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak, Andrew Cuomo paid tribute to his younger brother.

“Now, he is going to be fine,” the governor told reporters. “He’s young, in good shape, strong.”

“Not as strong as he thinks,” he joked. “But he will be fine.”

Cuomo described his brother as a “really sweet, beautiful guy.”

“And he’s my best friend,” the governor said. “My father was always working, so it was always just me and Chris.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
