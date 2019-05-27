Klobuchar: McCain Recited ‘Names Of Dictators’ During Trump Inaugural Speech

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed Saturday that the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) rattled off dictators’ names during President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural address.

“When I sat on that stage between Bernie [Sanders] and John McCain, John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech,” Klobuchar said during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa. “Because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation.”

Watch below via MSNBC:

Pictured above: Several senators including Bernie Sanders, John McCain and Amy Klobuchar attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.