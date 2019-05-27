Latest
news 2020 Elections

Klobuchar: McCain Recited ‘Names Of Dictators’ During Trump Inaugural Speech

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 20: Senators including Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., center and John McCain, R-Ariz., are seen on the West Front of the Capitol before Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, January 20, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
May 27, 2019 9:50 am

Democratic presidential contender Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) claimed Saturday that the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) rattled off dictators’ names during President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural address.

“When I sat on that stage between Bernie [Sanders] and John McCain, John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech,” Klobuchar said during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa. “Because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation.”

Watch below via MSNBC:

Pictured above: Several senators including Bernie Sanders, John McCain and Amy Klobuchar attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

