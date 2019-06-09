Klobuchar Is ‘Happy To Be In The Top Six’ In Iowa Caucus Poll

Despite polling at 2 percent in Iowa, 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on Sunday that she’s “happy to be in the top six” of the 23-person Democratic primary race.

A new CNN/Des Moines Register poll released on Saturday shows that two percent of Iowa caucus participants support Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, while Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are ahead, most by double digits. All the other candidates trail behind by one percent or less.

“Are there just too many candidates running?” asked “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan. “Why do you think only a handful are actually breaking through?”

“Well, first of all, I am happy to be in the top six and ahead of 18 people, and we have got a long campaign ahead of us,” Klobuchar said. “I’ve always been a Vikings fan and I can’t tell you how many games, Margaret, the Vikings were leading in the first quarter and go on to not quite make it so I think you see a fluid race and yes there are a lot of candidates and you are going to see that narrow down over time.”

Klobuchar and most of the other primary candidates are traveling in Iowa this Sunday except for Biden, the frontrunner who polls in the first caucus state at 24 percent.

Watch Klobuchar below: