WaPo: Trump’s SCOTUS Nom Tested Positive For COVID Over The Summer

October 2, 2020 1:49 p.m.

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testified positive and since has recovered from COVID-19, according to a Friday Washington Post report that dates the diagnosis to “this summer.”

The White House said earlier Friday that had Barrett had tested negative in a COVID-19 test. The announcement came amid news that people Coney Barrett had recently interacted with, including the President and a Republican senator, had tested positive for the virus. According to the White House, Coney Barrett had been receiving daily COVID-19 tests, including a test that showed her negative on Friday morning.

The White House declined to comment to the Washington Post on the revelation of the judge’s summer diagnosis.

President Trump, whom the judge stood alongside on Saturday, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), whom Coney Barrett met with on the Hill this week, both announced positive COVID-19 tests on Friday.

Lee attended Coney Barrett’s nomination announcement on Saturday, as did the Notre Dame University president who also announced Friday testing positive for COVID-19.

 

Tierney Sneed
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
REJOIN FOR JUST $30