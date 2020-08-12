Latest
1 hour ago
Behind The New Brouhaha Over USPS And The Cost Of Mailing Ballots
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., attends a House Foreign Affairs Committee markup in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Trump Campaign Goes After GOP Rep. Who Denounced Marjorie Greene
2 hours ago
Members Of CDC Advisory Panel Slammed Trump Admin Move To Divert COVID Data

‘America Is Crying Out For Leadership,’ Harris Says In First Appearance With Biden

Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden introduces his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, during their first press conference together in Wilmington, Delaware, on... Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President Joe Biden introduces his vice presidential running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, during their first press conference together in Wilmington, Delaware, on August 12, 2020. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 12, 2020 5:49 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared for the first time with his newly-announced running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Wednesday.

From a high school gymnasium in Delaware, the pair delivered fiery speeches condemning the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and promising a new way forward in 2021.

“She’s going to stand with me in this campaign, and all of us are going to stand up for her,” Biden said of the California senator, who broke barriers Tuesday as the first Black woman and first Asian American on a major political party’s presidential ticket. (Harris’ mother immigrated to the United States from India, and her father from Jamaica.)

Biden, whose campaign had vetted a long list of women for the vice presidential pick over several months, said he told Harris the same thing he told former President Barack Obama, when Obama asked Biden what he wanted out of the vice presidency.

“I told him I wanted to be the last person in the room before he made important decisions,” Biden recalled. “That’s what I asked Kamala.”

Biden noted that his campaign’s supporters seemed excited about the pick: The campaign set a new single-day record for online political fundraising on Tuesday, he said.

Harris, taking the stage after Biden, said she was honored by the responsibility and “ready to get to work.”

“This is a moment of real consequence for America. Everything we care about — our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in — is all on the line,” she said.

Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic, Harris said, had plunged the country into an economic crisis.

“And we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country demanding change,” she continued.

“America is crying out for leadership,” she said. “Yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him.”

Harris spent part of her speech recalling her friendship with the former vice president’s son, Beau, who died in 2015. The younger Biden and Harris worked together before his death, as attorneys general of Delaware and California, respectively.

“In the midst of the Great Recession, Beau and I spoke on the phone practically every day, sometimes multiple times a day” to speak about the foreclosure crisis, Harris said.

Before swearing in as a senator in 2017, Harris’ law enforcement background defined her political career, both as California’s attorney general and before that, as the district attorney in San Francisco.

On Wednesday, the senator repeated the phrase she used to kick off her own presidential campaign last year, one she used as a prosecutor: “Kamala Harris for the people.”

“Let me tell you, as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” she said.

Watch Biden and Harris’ remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30