Amazon Kept A Ledger Of Negative Statements On HQ2 By NY Officials

picture alliance via Getty Image
By
August 29, 2019 7:49 am
Back when Amazon was planning to construct a second headquarters in New York, there was opposition from some local officials — opposition that was duly noted by the behemoth company in a private record.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon employees carefully documented quotes from forces opposed to the new site in the document called “NY Negative Statements.”

The longest entry in the ledger belonged to state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D), whose district included the would-be new headquarters. Statements like “We were not elected to serve as Amazon drones” earned him a whopping 25 entries.

The deal was ultimately scuttled amid widespread opposition to the project.

