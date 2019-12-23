Amash Schools Trump On Impeachment After Tweet Railing Against Pelosi

Latest
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - MAY 28: U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) holds a Town Hall Meeting on May 28, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Amash was the first Republican member of Congress to say that President Donald Trump engaged in impeachable conduct. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
December 23, 2019 1:20 p.m.
Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) isn’t done schooling President Trump on Twitter.

In a Monday morning tweet, the former Republican hit back at Trump’s tweet earlier in the morning in which he railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for what the President called “the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress.”

Amash was quick to point out that “the House does not hold a trial; it charges impeachable conduct.”

This is far from the first time Amash has weighed in with his thoughts related to impeachment. After the release of the redacted Mueller report in May, Amash tore into Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr in a Twitter thread that spurred backlash among his then-fellow Republican colleagues. Amash’s critical analysis of the redacted Mueller report argued that Trump “engaged in impeachable conduct” and Barr “intended to mislead the public.”

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that a group of 30 freshman Democrat privately advocated for Amash to be an impeachment manager in an effort to appeal to voters with a conservative voice.

Last month, Amash railed against his former Republican colleagues for spinning the impeachment probe “like we’re all stupid, like we can’t see what’s going on.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
