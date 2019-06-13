Latest
news 2020 Elections

Amash Dangles Possibility Of 2020 Bid, Spars With Don Jr. In The Meantime

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 13, 2019 9:42 am

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) said he probably won’t run for President in 2020 — but like any good politician, he hasn’t “ruled anything out.”

He told reporters, though, that he has no interest in playing the “spoiler.”

“When I run for something, I run to win,” he said, per the Hill. 

While he mulls it over, he’s letting off steam by getting under Donald Trump Jr’s skin.

In addition to the extracurricular Trump family baiting, Amash has been ruffling feathers all over Capitol Hill, following up his Monday exit from the Freedom Caucus — which he co-founded — with a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt, breaking with the other Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.

