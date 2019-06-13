Amash Dangles Possibility Of 2020 Bid, Spars With Don Jr. In The Meantime

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) said he probably won’t run for President in 2020 — but like any good politician, he hasn’t “ruled anything out.”

He told reporters, though, that he has no interest in playing the “spoiler.”

“When I run for something, I run to win,” he said, per the Hill.

While he mulls it over, he’s letting off steam by getting under Donald Trump Jr’s skin.

if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer https://t.co/KmtA2khvLs — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 13, 2019

In addition to the extracurricular Trump family baiting, Amash has been ruffling feathers all over Capitol Hill, following up his Monday exit from the Freedom Caucus — which he co-founded — with a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt, breaking with the other Republicans on the House Oversight Committee.