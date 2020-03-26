Latest
33 mins ago
Louisiana Docs Are Buying Hospital Gowns On eBay Due To Supply Shortages
41 mins ago
‘It’s Unprecedented’: COVID-19 Begins To Take A Toll On US Military
2 hours ago
Med Schools Plan Early Graduations To Rush Students To COVID Frontlines

Alleged Hospital Bombing Plotter Who Died During Arrest Attempt Was Target Of FBI Sting

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Nam Huu Pham, of Toronto. Police say he was injured during an attack with an edged weapon at a City Centre underground parking lot, and died a short time after. Detail s... The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Nam Huu Pham, of Toronto. Police say he was injured during an attack with an edged weapon at a City Centre underground parking lot, and died a short time after. Detail shot of Police tape for files but from a crime at 199 Zia Dodda Cres. details below.... Police are calling the suspicious death of a man in a Brampton home on Friday a homicide. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Andrew DaCosta. DaCosta's body was found inside 199 Zia Dodda Cres., near Ebenezer Rd. and County Rd. 50. (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 26, 2020 12:29 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A Missouri man who allegedly believed he was picking up an IED to bomb a hospital died when the FBI attempted to arrest him, the bureau said Wednesday.

Timothy Wilson, 36, had been the subject of a months-long terrorism investigation “which revealed him to be a potentially violent extremist, motivated by racial, religious, and anti government animus,” the FBI said in a statement. He was allegedly planning a bombing and had considered several targets, according to the statement.

Though the FBI said Wilson was armed at the time of the attempted arrest Tuesday, it was not clear initially whether he died as a result of law enforcement fire or his own. CNN later reported that the FBI had opened fire and shot Wilson, but it’s still not clear why.

Wilson was active on internet chat channels dedicated to neo-Nazi groups, according to the hate- and extremism-focused newsletter The Informant.

Wilson accelerated his plan in light of “the current health crisis,” the FBI’s statement read, and decided to attempt to bomb an unidentified area hospital.

“At all times during the investigation, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force kept close track of Wilson in order to protect public safety,” the FBI said.

The FBI had prepared to arrest Wilson when he picked up what he thought was a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, the bureau said, though there was no actual bomb.

During the arrest, Wilson “was injured” and later died at an area hospital, the FBI said.

The Informant reported that Wilson contributed to chat groups for the National Socialist Movement and Vorherrschaft Division, the latter of which is a newer organization in the mold of accelerationist groups like Atomwaffen Division that encourage violence.

On the encrypted chat app Telegram, Wilson said the COVID-19 pandemic was the government’s excuse to “destroy our people” and blamed it on Jews, The Informant reported.

“If you don’t think this whole thing was engineered by Jews as a power grab here is more proof of their plans,” Wilson reportedly wrote. “Jews have been playing the long game we are the only ones standing in their way.”

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: