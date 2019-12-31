Latest
Alex Jones, InfoWars Ordered To Pay $100,000 In Legal Fees In Sandy Hook Case

By
December 31, 2019 2:25 p.m.
Alex Jones and his conspiracy website InfoWars must pay $100,000 in legal fees in a defamation case brought by the father of a boy killed in the Sandy Hook shooting massacre, a Texas judge ordered recently.

Jones was sued by Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis was killed in the 2012 shooting, for defamation over Jones’ since-abandoned assertion that the event was a hoax.

Heslin is one of a number of mourning parents who’ve sued Jones and InfoWars; others have sued in Connecticut.

In a Dec. 20 ruling, Judge Scott Jenkins ruled that Jones owed $65,825 in fees and sanctions for disregarding an October court order over witness production and other materials. He later added $34,323 to that sum and dismissed Jones’ motion to dismiss Heslin’s lawsuit.

The Daily Beast first reported the ruling Monday night, and noted that it brought Jones’ total court-ordered penalties in the case to $126,023.

Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM's New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats.
