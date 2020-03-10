Latest
Alex Jones Arrested For Alleged Drunken Driving In Texas

Alex Jones of InfoWars talks to reporters outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms on September 5, 2018. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
March 10, 2020 3:37 p.m.
Far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars owner Alex Jones was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving under the influence.

An official at the Travis County Central Booking office in Austin, Texas confirmed to TPM on Tuesday that Jones had been taken into custody on those charges.

He was released on bond, which was set at $3,000, at 4:11 AM on Tuesday morning, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

InfoWars posted an article on Tuesday claiming that Jones had been snagged by a “DWI dragnet” and that he had admitted to local authorities that he had been “drinking a small amount of sake” before he was pulled over for speeding over the limit.

The conspiracy theorist blew under Texas’ 0.08 legal blood alcohol content limit, InfoWars claimed.

“It was quite the experience to see what was going on in this country and to experience it myself,” the post quoted Jones as saying during his radio program.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
