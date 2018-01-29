Latest
2 mins ago
Fox Radio Host: Trump Should Order ICE To Arrest Undocumented SOTU Guests
UNITED STATES - JUNE 21: Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on June 21, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
19 mins ago
Report: GOPer Ignored Advice Against Interviews Amid ‘Soul Mate’ Scandal
UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., prepares for a House Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing in Rayburn Building on the "United Nations and International Organizations FY2018 Budget" on June 27, 2017. U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
30 mins ago
Another Swing-District Republican Will Retire: Rodney Frelinghuysen
news

Trump: New HHS Secretary Alex Azar Will Get ‘Prescription Drug Prices Way Down’

By KEN THOMAS | January 29, 2018 12:03 pm
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 09: Alex Azar, nominee to be Department of Health and Human Services secretary, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on January 9, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has sworn in Alex Azar to serve as his second health secretary at the White House.

The former drug company executive and official in George W. Bush’s administration succeeds former Republican Georgia congressman Tom Price, who resigned last fall following an outcry over his use of costly private charter aircraft for official travel.

Azar’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services was approved by the Senate last week, largely along party lines.

Azar has said his priorities include curbing the cost of prescription drugs, making health insurance more affordable and available, and confronting the opioid addiction epidemic.

Trump says, “He’s going to get those prescription drug prices way down.”

Azar spent a decade as a senior executive of Indianapolis-based drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co.

More News
View All