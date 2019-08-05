Latest
Philly Soccer Captain Uses Field Mic To Implore Congress To Act After Shootings

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: Alejandro Bedoya #11 of Philadelphia Union yells into a television microphone after scoring a goal in the first half against the D.C. United at Audi Field on August 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images North America
By
August 5, 2019 9:14 am
Alejandro Bedoya, captain of the Philadelphia Union soccer team, sprinted to the field microphone after he scored a goal Sunday to send a message to Congress: “Hey Congress, do something now! End gun violence, let’s go!”

Bedoya elaborated in a post-match interview, per the BBC:

“To see that happen again, it’s absurd, I am not going to sit idly and watch this stuff and not say something,” he said. “Before I’m an athlete and a soccer player, I am a human being, first. I have got kids — I can’t be the only one feeling the same way.”

“Something has got to be done, it has got to the point where we have become numb to it, that is a big problem,” he added.

He also took to Twitter to share his message:

Between mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend, nearly 30 people were killed.

