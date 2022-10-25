Alaska GOP Censures McConnell For Backing Murkowski

Latest
on June 4, 2013 in Washington, DC.
Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speak to the media on Capitol Hill on January 27, 2016. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
October 25, 2022 1:07 p.m.

The Alaska Republican Party, having censured and disowned Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for convicting ex-President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, is directing its fury at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for daring to help her try to keep her seat.

The Alaska GOP voted to censure McConnell on Monday over his “inappropriate endorsement” of Murkowski “in direct contradiction of the position of the Alaska Republican Party,” which is backing her Trump-endorsed rival Kelly Tshibaka.

The party’s censure resolution also blasted the “significant financial support” Murkowski’s received from the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super PAC.

“Much of the financial support from the Senate Leadership Fund has been used for malicious political attack ads targeted at our endorsed candidate, Kelly Tshibaka, that are gross distortions of fact,” the resolution stated.

The party demanded in its resolution that the Senate Leadership Fund “immediately stop” the attack ads against Tshibaka and “discontinue the support of all other opposing candidates.”

The super PAC has poured more than $5 million into the attack ads, according to the Washington Post.

Tshibaka applauded the censure in a statement to the Post on Monday, saying that the Alaska GOP “has just told [McConnell] to butt out of our state.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
