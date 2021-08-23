Florida School Districts Don’t Flinch In Face Of Escalated Funding Threat

Try as he might, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) efforts to force schools that defied his ban on mask mandates to reverse course is doing very little, besides backfiring.

Alachua County Public Schools on Sunday officially responded to DeSantis’ order in a letter by refusing to reverse course on its mandatory masking rule. This comes even after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran’s ultimatum last week that gave school leaders in Alachua and Broward Counties two days to get rid of their district’s mask mandates or school board members would start losing their monthly pay.

In a letter addressed to Florida State Board of Education chair Tom Grady and vice chair Ben Gibson, Alachua County Public Schools superintendent Carlee Simon made clear that the district “will not permit the reduction of funds from student services or teacher pay.”

“The Alachua County Public School District maintains our prior positions shared in both our response letter to Commissioner Corcoran on August 10, 2021 and in our response to the State Board of Education Emergency meeting on August 17, 2021,” Simon wrote, arguing the district was in compliance with DeSantis’ emergency orders.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Simon cited the 273 current positive student cases and 63 positive adult cases in Alachua County schools when arguing that masks are “a protective device to reduce transmission of the virus.”

“Due to the highly contagious nature of this virus, there is a high risk that more students and staff will have to be sent home due to illness or exposure,” Simon wrote. “Like you, we are obligated to provide a safe and secure public education to all students.”

Simon’s letter reiterates her statement in response to Corcoran’s funding threat last week that the district has “no plans” to change its universal masking rule.

Broward County Public Schools shows no signs of caving in to Corcoran’s threat either.

Broward County Public Schools told TPM that it will issue an official response to Corcoran’s funding threat on Tuesday morning.

However, Dr. Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward County School Board, has repeatedly indicated in recent days that the district won’t back down despite Corcoran’s ultimatum.

On Sunday, Osgood told a local ABC affiliate that the district will not reverse course and will take legal action against the state if necessary.

“We also believe that we are acting in the best interest of the staff and students,” Osgood told Local 10 on Sunday.

In a statement issued Friday, Osgood said that the school board is exploring legal avenues to challenge DeSantis’ mask mandate ban. Osgood added that the school board believes that the district is “in compliance” with the governor’s order and that DeSantis is “overreaching his authority.”

“The Constitution of the State of Florida gives local school boards the authority to make policies that govern local school districts,” Osgood said. “We will provide our response to today’s Order within 48 hours as requested.”

Despite DeSantis’ carrot and stick approach to force local school officials to comply with his order, a growing amount of school districts in Florida have continued implementing mask mandates.

On Sunday, Leon County school district joined several others to buck DeSantis’ ban by nixing the option for parents to opt their children out of the mask mandate, with the exception of medical accommodations.

Read Simon’s letter below: