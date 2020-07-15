Alabama Requiring Masks In Public As Coronavirus Cases Surge In State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama will require masks in public after a surge of coronavirus cases filled hospitals.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced the rule Wednesday, a day after the state reported a high of 40 confirmed deaths.
Officials say the mask requirement starts Thursday for people age 6 or older in public and within 6 feet (2 meters) of someone who is not a relative.
There are exceptions, including for people with certain medical conditions, exercising and some work activities. Ivey previously called a statewide mask order unenforceable.
