Latest
1 hour ago
Nadler Extends Deadline For Trump To Decide Whether To Participate In Impeachment Hearings
UNITED STATES - JULY 15: Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center responding to negative comments by President Trump that were directed at the freshmen House Democrats on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
Omar’s GOP Rival Permanently Suspended On Twitter Over Threatening Tweets
3 hours ago
Gaetz Threatens Kemp With Primary, Should He Defy Trump’s Wishes

AL Justices Fine Birmingham, Upholding Confederate Monument Protections

MONTGOMERY, AL - JULY 06: Supreme Court of Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama on July 6, 2018. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
By
|
November 29, 2019 12:23 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Alabama Supreme Court directed a judge to fine Birmingham $25,000 for putting plywood up around a confederate monument, ruling the city in violation of the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

“This ruling appears to be less about the rule of law and more about politics,” city spokesman Rick Journey said, per ABC News. “We are carefully reviewing the opinion to determine our next step, but clearly the citizens of Birmingham should have the final decision about what happens with monuments on Birmingham city grounds.”

Municipal officers erected a plywood box to obscure a 52-foot monument inscribed with the names of Confederate soldiers. With the decision, the Supreme Court has overturned a circuit judge’s ruling that the Memorial Preservation Act violates freedom of speech protections.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: