After Trump’s Debate Tantrum, Some Question Whether Others Should Go Forward

The stage of the first US Presidential debate is seen at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 28, 2020. - Tuesday's clash in Cleveland, Ohio, the first of three 90-... The stage of the first US Presidential debate is seen at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 28, 2020. - Tuesday's clash in Cleveland, Ohio, the first of three 90-minute debates, represents the first time voters will have the chance to see the candidates facing off against one another directly. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 30, 2020 9:14 a.m.

Questions are swirling following the conclusion of the first of three scheduled presidential debate about whether or not the remaining two should even go forward after the first round quickly devolved into President Donald Trump bullying moderator Chris Wallace, repeatedly exceeding his time limit and speaking over his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

When asked if her running mate should go forward with the debates scheduled for next month, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that he would seize any chance presented to him to address the American people.

“Joe Biden is never going to refuse to talk to the American people and have any opportunity that he can to speak directly to American families and speak about the issues — speak the truth,” Harris told CNN in an interview.

Although the Biden campaign quickly pushed back on suggestions that Biden should forego debates in Miami and Nashville next month, many questioned the value of a debate that quickly grew chaotic and appeared to mock any semblance of decorum.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany swooped in late last night, suggesting that equivocating about the debates stemmed from concerns from Democrats that their candidate had performed poorly.

Late last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appearing to predict Trump’s bullying and deliberate intent to mislead said that she wouldn’t “legitimize” a conversation with the President.

“I do not think the President of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with the truth, evidence, data, and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York.
REJOIN FOR JUST $30