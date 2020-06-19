After Public Outcry, AMC Movie Theaters Will Require That Guests Wear Masks After All

Hundreds of AMC movie theaters planning on opening in mid-July will require audiences to wear masks after all.

While AMC CEO Adam Aron initially said the company “did not want to be drawn into a political controversy” by requiring masks, that turned out to be quite a political answer in itself, earning widespread criticism including from a top adviser to Joe Biden.

So, less than a day after the CEO’s comments were published in an interview with Variety, the company changed course.

“This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” the company said in a statement to Yahoo News.

So it’s changing course, requiring that guests nationwide wear masks “as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres.”

“The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests,” the company added.