After Public Outcry, AMC Movie Theaters Will Require That Guests Wear Masks After All

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: A general view of the AMC Movie Theater at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica after Los Angeles ordered the closure of all entertainment venues earlier this week and hours before the 'Safer at Home' emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 19, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
By
|
June 19, 2020 1:40 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Hundreds of AMC movie theaters planning on opening in mid-July will require audiences to wear masks after all.

While AMC CEO Adam Aron initially said the company “did not want to be drawn into a political controversy” by requiring masks, that turned out to be quite a political answer in itself, earning widespread criticism including from a top adviser to Joe Biden.

So, less than a day after the CEO’s comments were published in an interview with Variety, the company changed course.

“This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” the company said in a statement to Yahoo News.

So it’s changing course, requiring that guests nationwide wear masks “as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres.”

“The speed with which AMC moved to revise our mask policies is a reflection of our commitment to the safety and health of our guests,” the company added.

