After Giddy Visit With Lindell, Alabama Official Now Scrambling To Debunk His Nonsense

September 22, 2021 10:57 a.m.

After embracing the election conspiracy theorist and pillow magnate Mike Lindell with open arms last week, Alabama’s top elections official is scurrying to counter the false claims Lindell proceeded to make about Alabama’s 2020 elections immediately after their meeting.

After kibbitzing with Lindell Friday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) gushed on Facebook that Lindell “was very impressed by our efforts and said that Alabama had the best election system and the safest procedures he had seen in America!” The secretary said he looked forward “to our next meeting!”

Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow who’s spent months pushing falsehoods about the 2020 election, was quite happy with the meeting as well, reporting on “The Lindell Report” that Alabama ran a “tight ship.”

Still, he couldn’t help but slip in a jab at the state.

“They were hacked, just like every other state was,” Lindell said, adding later that he estimated “almost 100,000 votes were flipped in Alabama.”

As Al.com reported Tuesday, Merrill is now trying to clean up the fallout from that claim.

“All our [voting] machines are custom-built,” Merrill told the publication. “There’s no modem component. You can’t influence them through a cell phone or a landline. There’s no way they can be probed or numbers manipulated.”

“We didn’t have any vote changes. Zero. It’s not possible to have any vote changed,” he added.

If you’re wondering: Yes, that second meeting is seemingly still on: Merrill told Al.com that Lindell is expected to return to Alabama to examine election equipment and talk to probate judges.

