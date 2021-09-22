After Giddy Visit With Lindell, Alabama Official Now Scrambling To Debunk His Nonsense

After embracing the election conspiracy theorist and pillow magnate Mike Lindell with open arms last week, Alabama’s top elections official is scurrying to counter the false claims Lindell proceeded to make about Alabama’s 2020 elections immediately after their meeting.

After kibbitzing with Lindell Friday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) gushed on Facebook that Lindell “was very impressed by our efforts and said that Alabama had the best election system and the safest procedures he had seen in America!” The secretary said he looked forward “to our next meeting!”

Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow who’s spent months pushing falsehoods about the 2020 election, was quite happy with the meeting as well, reporting on “The Lindell Report” that Alabama ran a “tight ship.”

Still, he couldn’t help but slip in a jab at the state.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

“They were hacked, just like every other state was,” Lindell said, adding later that he estimated “almost 100,000 votes were flipped in Alabama.”

As Al.com reported Tuesday, Merrill is now trying to clean up the fallout from that claim.

“All our [voting] machines are custom-built,” Merrill told the publication. “There’s no modem component. You can’t influence them through a cell phone or a landline. There’s no way they can be probed or numbers manipulated.”

“We didn’t have any vote changes. Zero. It’s not possible to have any vote changed,” he added.

If you’re wondering: Yes, that second meeting is seemingly still on: Merrill told Al.com that Lindell is expected to return to Alabama to examine election equipment and talk to probate judges.