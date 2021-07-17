Latest
23 hours ago ago
Duo Allegedly Planned To Destroy Democratic Headquarters, Angry About 2020 Election
1 day ago ago
Arizona Audit’s Fundraising Docs Are Public Records, Judge Says
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: British diver Vernon Unsworth; L, watches his attorneys; Mark Stephen; R, and L. Lin Wood; C, speaks to members of the media while they arrive at US District Court, Central District of California in Los Angeles, U.S. on December 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The British diver sued the Tesla CEO Elon Musk over calling him "'Pedo Guy" and rapist. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
1 day ago ago
Judge Demands Lin Wood Explain How His Behavior Did Not Violate A Court Order

After DACA Ruling, Biden Calls On Senate To Help Dreamers Using Budget Reconciliation

US President Joe Biden speaks about the Child Tax Credit relief payments that are part of the American Rescue Plan during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, July 15, 2021. - The p... US President Joe Biden speaks about the Child Tax Credit relief payments that are part of the American Rescue Plan during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, July 15, 2021. - The payments are schedule to start going out to families on July 15, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 17, 2021 1:27 p.m.

The morning after a federal judge in Texas halted new applicants to the Obama-era Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, Biden called on Congress to find a path to citizenship for Dreamers — and suggested using budget reconciliation to do it.

“Yesterday’s Federal court ruling is deeply disappointing,” Biden said in a statement Saturday.

“The Department of Justice intends to appeal this decision in order to preserve and fortify DACA. And, as the court recognized, the Department of Homeland Security plans to issue a proposed rule concerning DACA in the near future,” he added. “But only Congress can ensure a permanent solution by granting a path to citizenship for Dreamers that will provide the certainty and stability that these young people need and deserve.”

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

“I have repeatedly called on Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew that call with the greatest urgency,” he said, urging the Senate to do so “through reconciliation or other means.”

Bipartisan Senate immigration reform negotiations this year have been unproductive. Passing immigration provisions through reconciliation would allow Senate Democrats to avoid the filibuster, passing the legislation with just 50 votes, potentially on party lines and with a tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Friday’s ruling comes as Democrats were already considering whether to include legislation to protect Dreamers in their massive reconciliation package. CNN and NBC reported this week that Senate Democrats are looking at possibly setting aside $120 billion to create a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, farm workers, essential workers and those with Temporary Protected Status.

Asked what he thought about including immigration provisions in the reconciliation package this week, Joe Manchin — potentially a key vote — said he was “fine” with it.

It’s unclear whether such a move would get past the Senate parliamentarian and ultimately be allowed to be included in the reconciliation package. Some advocates have pointed to a 2005 ruling by the parliamentarian that allowed changes to immigration policy through reconciliation.

There has, however, been growing agreement among advocates that reconciliation offers the last, best hope to accomplish something.

“Even after 25 long years of inaction on passing immigration reform, these DREAMers, many of them also essential workers, deserve security, and above all, a real pathway to citizenship,” Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), a leader in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, wrote in an op-ed this week. “And budget reconciliation will be the only way to do it.”

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: