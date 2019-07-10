Latest
news

Acosta Will Make Statement Wednesday Afternoon But Not Expected To Resign

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 10, 2019 10:57 am

Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is expected to make a statement to the media Wednesday afternoon and take questions from reporters about his involvement in the 2008 sweetheart deal that landed accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with a mere 13-month prison sentence.

Acosta is not expected to resign, according to multiple reports. The statement will reportedly happen at 2:30 p.m.

A number of Democrats have called on Acosta to resign over his role as a prosecutor in arranging the lenient deal.

Epstein was hit with new charges Monday for allegedly running a sex trafficking ring with underage girls in the early 2000s, renewing scrutiny over the previous sentence for sex crimes.

