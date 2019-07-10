Acosta Will Make Statement Wednesday Afternoon But Not Expected To Resign

Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is expected to make a statement to the media Wednesday afternoon and take questions from reporters about his involvement in the 2008 sweetheart deal that landed accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein with a mere 13-month prison sentence.
Acosta is not expected to resign, according to multiple reports. The statement will reportedly happen at 2:30 p.m.
A number of Democrats have called on Acosta to resign over his role as a prosecutor in arranging the lenient deal.
Epstein was hit with new charges Monday for allegedly running a sex trafficking ring with underage girls in the early 2000s, renewing scrutiny over the previous sentence for sex crimes.
