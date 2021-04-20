Accused Sexual Harasser Mark Halperin Finds His Comeback At ‘No Labels’ Org

Disgraced reporter Mark Halperin has finally managed to make his long-sought after comeback with a new contract with “No Labels,” a D.C.-based policy group that believes he’s made amends since his firing over disturbing sexual harassment allegations, like rubbing his genitals against female colleagues.

The organization defended its decision to hire Halperin for a “short-term consulting project” in a statement to Punchbowl on Tuesday, saying that while Halperin’s actions were “reprehensible,” the reporter has done “the work required of anyone who has significantly harmed others.”

The statement made sure to mention that female leaders at No Labels had decided Halperin had earned another shot.

“Staff members of No Labels, including CEO Nancy Jacobson and Co-Executive Directors Margaret White and Liz Morrison, have spoken with Halperin and believe a second chance is warranted in this case,” the company said.

Halperin was fired from his pundit gig at MSNBC in October 2017 after at least a dozen women accused him of sexually harassing them when he held powerful positions at ABC News. Several of the women alleged that Halperin had rubbed his genitals against them, and one former ABC News assistant told CNN that Halperin had masturbated in front of her while they were in his office discussing her career.

Before MSNBC gave him the axe, Halperin apologized “for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions” and claimed his behavior did not continue after he left ABC News.

Halperin has since made several attempts to rehabilitate his image in the years following his ouster, including a planned collaboration with “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski that ultimately fell through as well as a book deal.

Now he’s a host on Newsmax TV, a conservative outlet that rose to prominence when ex-President Donald Trump began boosting it as an alternative to Fox News, which apparently failed to meet Trump’s demand for total sycophancy.