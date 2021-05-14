Abrams Slams AZ GOP’s Shady Election Audit As ‘A Continuation’ Of Capitol Siege

Latest
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 3: Stacey Abrams, former candidate for Georgia governor, speaks at campaign event for Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic candidate for Georgia senate, near Coan Park in Atlanta, Ga., on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Stacey Abrams speaks at campaign event for Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic candidate for Georgia senate, in Atlanta, Georgia on November 3, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
May 14, 2021 10:04 a.m.

Leading voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Thursday night compared Arizona GOP senators’ sketchy audit of the state’s 2020 election votes to the pro-Trump Capitol insurrection on January 6 aimed at disrupting Congress’ election certification process.

“It’s a continuation of the ‘Big Lie,'” Abrams told CNN, referring to ex-President Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him.

“But more importantly and more concerningly, it’s a continuation of the insurrection, of this attempt to disenfranchise voters and to dismiss the legitimacy of our elections,” she continued. “And we know that this is only part of a larger intention.”

The Republican state Senate’s audit is being overseen by a pro-Trump election truther and its bizarre methods involving ballot analysis for bamboo fibers and the use of UV lights to scan the votes point to an effort to legitimize wacky conspiracy theories and/or cast doubt on the validity of the election results.

Even one of the GOP senators who initially supported the audit acknowledged that the review has been a disaster, telling the New York Times last week that “it makes us look like idiots.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
