Abrams Slams AZ GOP’s Shady Election Audit As ‘A Continuation’ Of Capitol Siege

Leading voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Thursday night compared Arizona GOP senators’ sketchy audit of the state’s 2020 election votes to the pro-Trump Capitol insurrection on January 6 aimed at disrupting Congress’ election certification process.

“It’s a continuation of the ‘Big Lie,'” Abrams told CNN, referring to ex-President Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen from him.

“But more importantly and more concerningly, it’s a continuation of the insurrection, of this attempt to disenfranchise voters and to dismiss the legitimacy of our elections,” she continued. “And we know that this is only part of a larger intention.”

The Republican state Senate’s audit is being overseen by a pro-Trump election truther and its bizarre methods involving ballot analysis for bamboo fibers and the use of UV lights to scan the votes point to an effort to legitimize wacky conspiracy theories and/or cast doubt on the validity of the election results.

Even one of the GOP senators who initially supported the audit acknowledged that the review has been a disaster, telling the New York Times last week that “it makes us look like idiots.”