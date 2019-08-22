ABC Confirms That One More Qualifying Candidate Will Mean Two Nights Of Debates

The third round of Democratic debates, hosted by ABC News, will take place in Houston on September 12 — and September 13, if one more candidate qualifies.

So far, 10 have: former Vice President Joe Biden, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

According to the New York Times, billionaire Tom Steyer is only one poll away from qualifying and has met the donor threshold. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is two polls short and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is short three polls and 20,000 donors.

The moderators will be chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

Here’s everything you need to know about the debate.