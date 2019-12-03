Abbott Withdraws Endorsement From GOPer Who Said Challengers Running Because They Are ‘Asian’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) withdrew his endorsement from Republican state Rep. Rick Miller, who called it “racist” that his “Asian” challengers are running in a heavily Asian district.

“Representative Miller’s comments are inappropriate and out of touch with the values of the Republican Party,” Abbott spokesperson John Wittman told TPM. “In light of Rep. Miller’s comments, the governor is withdrawing his endorsement.”

Miller went after two Republicans challenging him in the primary: Jacey Jetton, a former chairman of the Fort Bend GOP, and Leonard Chan, a Houston Fire Department analyst.

“He’s a Korean,” said Miller of Jetton to the Houston Chronicle. “He has decided because he is an Asian that my district might need an Asian to win. And that’s kind of racist in my mind, but anyway, that’s not necessary, at least not yet.”

Miller said that Chan “jumped in probably for the same reason,” adding that he has “no idea who he is. He has not been around Republican channels at all, but he’s an Asian.”

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott endorsed Miller for his reelection in October, calling him a “principled conservative.” The endorsement has since been removed from the governor’s campaign website.

Per 2010 U.S. Census data, Miller’s district — the 26th — is 5.1 percent Asian. It is majority white, at 82.2 percent.