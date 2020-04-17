Latest
A Record 4,591 People In US Die From COVID-19 Within 24 Hours

A body is picked up from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 2, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
April 17, 2020 8:54 a.m.
The U.S. saw a grim milestone this week: A record 4,591 patients in the U.S. with COVID-19 died in a 24-hour stretch ending at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the figure beats the previous record of 2,569 deaths.

As of Friday morning, John Hopkins University reports that the death toll in the U.S. has reached 33,286, the highest mortality rate in the world. Up until Saturday, the U.S. had come second to Italy.

The latest numbers come as President Donald Trump relentlessly pushes for an end to social distancing measures for the sake of “reopening” the sinking economy, despite public health officials’ warning that it would be premature to do so at this time. Governors on both sides of the aisle have also rejected Trump’s desire to have businesses reopen.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
