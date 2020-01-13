A CBP Radio Tower Is Getting Showered In Vulture Droppings And Vomit

Latest
A Border Patrol vehicle enters the U.S. Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children had been held unbathed and hungry on June 26, 2019 in Clint, Texas. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
By
|
January 13, 2020 4:07 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Customs and Border Protection agency is currently dealing with a pretty unfortunate bird problem.

CBP put out an official notice last week calling for potential vendors to help the agency devise a “vulture deterrence system” for one of its radio towers a couple of hours away from the U.S.-Mexico border in Kingsville, Texas.

“A population of approximately 300 vultures have built up and are roosting and nesting on the tower structure on the railings, catwalks, supports, and on rails and conduit throughout,” according to the notice, which was first obtained by Quartz. “Droppings mixed with urine are on all of these surfaces and throughout the interior of the tower where workers are in contact with it, as well as on areas below.”

Thus the border agency seeks a “viable netting deterrent” against the vulture brigade.

A CBP spokesperson told TPM in an emailed statement that the lawless birds “create a safety hazard.”

“They will often defecate and vomit from their roost onto buildings below that house employees and equipment,” the spokesperson said. “There are anecdotes about birds dropping prey from a height of three-hundred feet, creating a terrifying and dangerous situation for those concerned.”

Read the notice below:

Cristina Cabrera
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
