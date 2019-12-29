2 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Deadly Shooting At Texas Church, According To Police

A shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, left at least two people dead and one seriously injured on Sunday, according to local law enforcement.

White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering told reporters that the suspected gunman was one of the two people killed after he opened fire during a Sunday morning service.

“Tragically, the person shot by the suspect died at a local hospital and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries,” he said, according to NBC News.

Bevering said that the shooter was killed when armed churchgoers shot back at him.

Local ABC News affiliate WFAA reported that the injured victim is being treated at Medstar Hospital and is in critical condition.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement. “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”