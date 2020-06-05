2.5 Million Jobs Added In May, Unemployment Drops Down To 13.3 Percent

2.5 million jobs were gained in May while unemployment dropped down to 13.3 percent, the Labor Department stated in its monthly report on Friday morning.
The numbers indicate that the economic damage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may finally be diminishing.
