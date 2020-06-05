Latest
NYTVIRUS -President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr, make remarks before signsing an executive order in the Oval Office that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they police content online, Thursday, May 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
1 hour ago
Trump Vows To Campaign Against Murkowski After She Praised Mattis’ ‘Honest’ Criticism
14 hours ago
Trump Cancels Planned Weekend Stay At New Jersey Golf Club
15 hours ago
Tear Gas Is Way More Dangerous Than Police Let On — Especially During the Coronavirus Pandemic

2.5 Million Jobs Added In May, Unemployment Drops Down To 13.3 Percent

Unemployment applications are seen as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By
|
June 5, 2020 8:37 a.m.

2.5 million jobs were gained in May while unemployment dropped down to 13.3 percent, the Labor Department stated in its monthly report on Friday morning.

The numbers indicate that the economic damage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may finally be diminishing.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
