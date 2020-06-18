1.5 Million Jobless Claims Filed Last Week

WASHINGTON (AP) — 1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid, an 11th straight weekly drop, as economy increasingly reopens.
Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
- -Hiring More Journalists
- -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
- -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership