Latest
37 mins ago
‘Disgruntled Boring Fool’: Trump Rants About Bolton After Book Reveals Damning Info
on May 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
11 hours ago
DOJ Goes All In On Trying To Block Release Of Bolton Book
14 hours ago
Trump Wants Whoever Leaked News About His Bunker Visit To Face Prosecution

1.5 Million Jobless Claims Filed Last Week

Unemployment applications are seen as City of Hialeah employees hand them out to people in front of the John F. Kennedy Library on April 08, 2020 in Hialeah, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
June 18, 2020 8:36 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — 1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid, an 11th straight weekly drop, as economy increasingly reopens.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30