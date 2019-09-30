Ways And Means Mulling Release Of Trump Tax Whistleblower Complaint

The other whistleblower complaint involving President Trump may be released.

Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) said on Friday that he has consulted House attorneys about releasing the complaint, which his committee received in July. Bloomberg first reported the remarks on Friday.

The complaint purportedly comes from a federal employee and focuses on allegations of impropriety in the Internal Revenue Service’s mandatory audit of Trump’s tax returns.

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tasked Neal — as well as five other committee heads — last week with providing evidence to the House Judiciary Committee as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Neal has sued to obtain six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, after Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin refused to comply with a legal demand from the Ways and Means chair for the tax information.

The chair’s mulling whether or not to release the complaint comes after House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released a whistleblower complaint purportedly documenting Trump’s pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government to manufacture helpful political information.