WATCH: OAN Begins Posting The Tinfoil-Hatted Fruits Of Giuliani’s Trip To Ukraine

We’re getting a first look at the fruits of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s mission to Ukraine.

One America News began on Sunday to release clips from its trip with Giuliani last week to Budapest, Hungary and Kyiv, Ukraine.

The videos present a panoply of allegations revolving around Marie Yovanovitch, George Soros, and the Franklin Templeton investment firm.

Based on interviews with deeply compromised characters such as former prosecutors general Yuriy Lutsenko and Viktor Shokin, OAN heralds the “documentary series” as debunking the impeachment narrative put forth by House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Among other things, OAN host Chanel Rion claims to have been told that 1,000 Ukrainian troops were ordered to the capital “within hours of news breaking of our presence.”

She also says that the group decided to leave the country abruptly after they learned that “media was closing in on our location.”

Upon arrival at the airport, Rion added, they were greeted by dozens of black Mercedes cars. Both Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Pinchuk and global right-wing boogeyman George Soros were spotted in the area, Rion reported.

A Pinchuk spokeswoman told TPM in a statement that the oligarch “vigorously den[ies]” the report.

“[Pinchuk] had NO idea and NO interest when and where this crew was going to depart,” the spokeswoman told TPM. “In addition we’d like to mention that Mr Pinchuk doesn’t use Mercedes and he has no idea about the visits to Ukraine of Mr. Soros for the last several years.”

TPM could not immediately confirm the report.

Hold your nose and peek into the fever swamp here: