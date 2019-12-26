Ukraine Announces Agreement To Buy More Javelins From The US

Ukraine and the US signed an agreement for the delivery of a second round of Javelin anti-tank missiles, Ukrainian Defense Minister Anatoly Petrenko said on Thursday.

The agreement to deliver the advanced missile system comes months into a scandal generated by the Trump administration’s withholding of $391 million in military aid this summer as part of a campaign to extort Ukraine into manufacturing helpful political dirt.

Ukraine received Javelin missiles from the U.S. last year, under a $47 million military aid package for the country. But this time Kyiv is purchasing the missiles directly from Washington, according to a statement from Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Andrey Zagorodnyuk.

The Department of Defense operates a foreign military sales program that allows foreign countries to buy U.S. weapons systems.

Petrenko, the Ukrainian defense minister, said that the contract for the sale was concluded in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Ukraine’s embassy in the U.S. issued a statement thanking the country’s “American partners” for helping reform the country’s defense sector and for providing “an opportunity to one again strengthen the defensive position of Ukraine.

The State Department and Defense Department did not immediately return requests for comment.